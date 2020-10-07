Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take effective steps to contain spread of corona in the upcoming winter season.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said a strategy should be devised among relevant departments and different organizations for better coordination in this regard.

Chief Minister said the government is taking all out efforts to protect general public from corona.

He also directed to strictly implement the SOPs in markets, public places and educational institutions.

Mahmood Khan appealed the public to adopt precautionary measures in letter and spirit to save themselves from coronavirus.