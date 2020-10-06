Share:

KARACHI-Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been honored once again as the Most Outstanding Company in Pakistan in the category of Automobile & Components during the year 2020 for the third successive year by Asiamoney, a leading business publication. Asiamoney, a specialized business publication with the Euromoney Group, traditionally holds a competition among Asian institutions. The award established by the business publication is one of the most revered awards in the region. Sharing his thoughts, Chief Executive Officer, IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, stated, “We are grateful to be recognized again by one of the influential business publications in the world. This is an affirmation of our continued commitment and our dedicated efforts that have earned IMC this honor.” He further added, “This accolade has further strengthened our resolve to uphold higher standards of excellence which are expected from us as being one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the country.” IMC garnered the most votes in Pakistan, exhibiting the worthiness of its recognition amongst leading publically listed companies across Asia in their industry sectors due to their financial performance, management team excellence, concise and coherent strategy, IR activities and CSR initiatives.