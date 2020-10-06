Share:

BEIJING - The 7th Silk Road International Film Festival will be held from Oct. 11 to 16 in Xi’an, the capital city of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

At the festival, audiences are expected to enjoy more than 500 hand-picked domestic and foreign movies through online video platforms or offline screenings at cinemas, communities and schools, among other venues, according to China Film News.

In addition, forums will be held during this year’s event, covering topics such as film cooperation, market investment, artistic integration and 5G technological change.

Established in 2014, the film festival aims to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road, and is hosted by Shaanxi and east China’s Fujian Province in rotation.