LAHORE-The newly appointed president of Kissan Ittehad North Punjab Ch. Rauf Tatlah addressed Kissan Convention in Gojra city the other day. He wanted to draw government and relevant ministry attention towards contemporary issues and challenges of farmers community in Punjab with special focus to subsidise agricultural inputs to increase crops yields and safeguarding economic rights of farmers. Globally, almost every developed and developing country implements farmer-friendly policies to support farmers. In Pakistan, government adopted adverse policies for farmers to create more hardships for already suppressed community. The prices of DAP and Urea are way higher if compared with neighboring India. Additionally, water shortage, high taxes and electricity charges have pressed the community to the level where their survival is on stake. Above all these obstacles, when farmer brings final product to market, buyers cheat him as there are no official weight machines available in markets. Government also failed to provide quality seeds to its farmers and still rely on imported seeds that result in high cost of seeds. Established research centers are either non-functional or merged into government bodies. Farmers are deprived of market competitive prices of their products and middlemen take all the advantage of price benefit. Thus, on every stage farmers are being exploited and deprived of their basic rights of easy access to quality agriculture inputs and fair prices of their products. On this occasion, senior vice chairman of Kissan Ittehad Mian Farooq Ahmed supported president Punjab’s stance and demanded government to provide level playing field to local farmers to protect them from market exploitation and price mafia. Government must implement national agriculture policy to ensure farmers rights are protected under constitution and the agri-inputs must be subsidized under various government supported schemes to uplift their socio-economic status of farmers in the country. Government must appoint a lawyer at district level to look after legal matters of farmers. Rao Tariq Ishfaq, chairman Kissan Ittehad, emphasized on the economic wellbeing of farmers that will eventually lead to prosperous Pakistan. Kissan Ittehad also demanded for the new and improvised farmer policy as per the latest global trends. Kissan Ittehad will held next convention in Islamabad if government will not include their representatives in policy making process.