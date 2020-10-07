Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure all required arrangements/preparations to effectively deal with the possible outbreak of Coronavirus in the upcoming winter season so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic could be contained and loss of human lives could be minimized.

Presiding over a meeting of health department, he further directed to have an effective mechanism of close coordination amongst the relevant government departments/entities and to enhance capacity of those departments to enable them cope with any emergency situation. The meeting reviewed the current situation of Corona in the province and preparations of the government to deal with possible outbreak of the virus.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance Aatif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain and Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil, other relevant quarters of health department also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of health department to ensure availability of all required medicines and medical equipments in all public sector hospitals of the province and to enhance overall testing capacities for suspected Corona patients. He also directed the relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in educational institutions in order to avoid possible outbreak of the virus.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations of health department, he directed to further improve preparations and to have vigilant eye on the situation. Mahmood Khan said the government, because of its effective strategy and timely response, had been able to effectively deal the first wave of Coronavirus. “If there comes second wave of the pandemic, the government is prepared to deal with it more effectively,” he said.