PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras should be installed in every examination hall across the province to discourage cheating culture. He said this while chairing a meeting of heads of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education to discuss various issues related to boards examinations. He said that “ Merit and transparency are our top priority”. Shahram Tarakai also directed to initiate centralized E-tender system for education boards. “E-tendering will save time and eliminate all forms of interference and illegal practices “, he said. He said that all education boards should take immediate steps to provide facilities and amenities to students. “One window operation system should be made more active and special measures need to be taken to solve the problems being faced by female students “, he added.