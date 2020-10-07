Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi has decided to offer free education and special discount to position holders of commerce, science, and arts disciplines of its affiliated colleges if they chose the University of Karachi for their higher education. The University of Karachi will provide free education to the student, who will achieve the first position in the exams while the student, with the second position, will have to pay a 25 percent fee, and the student, with the third position, will have to pay a 50 percent fee only. The University of Karachi is also offering various scholarships and the Students Admission Fund has been established to help out students who could not apply to get admissions due to their financial problems. This special fund aimed to provide them an opportunity to carry on their higher studies.