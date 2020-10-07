Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has tightened noose around former Mayor of Islamabad Ansar Aziz in alleged corruption investigations and seized all record of Directorate of Municipal Administration.

According to complaint to NAB, Ansar Aziz, as mayor of Islamabad caused loss of billions of rupees to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and only stopping auction of cattle market in 2019 caused a loss of Rs90 million to the corporation.

Sources also claimed that the mobile companies have not paid taxes on the towers erected on the land of the Metropolitan Corporation for many years, causing loss of billions of rupees to the government annually.

Earlier, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz resigned in protest, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of interfering in the local bodies of Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar belongs to the opposition party PML-N.