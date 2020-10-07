Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties will ask speaker of the National Assembly to issue ‘production orders’ of arrested members of National Assembly (MNAs) for upcoming session of the lower house.

The opposition will formally submit an application in the National Assembly Secretariat to request National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for issuing ‘production order’ of arrested MNAs including Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif, PPP-P’s senior MNA Syed Khursheed Shah.

Background discussions with senior opposition members left the impression that the opposition would create rumpus in the house, if the speaker would not prefer to issue production orders.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), around a week ago, had arrested the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after his bail was rejected by the court in the money-laundering case.

The opposition parties would stage protests and walkout from the house on the matter of not issuing production orders of arrested MNAs. The opposition had already blamed the chair for showing a biased approach with their senior party members.

Sources said although the opposition has submitted requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat for immediate calling the session of the National Assembly yet the government would try to call a regular session of the national assembly.

The government may call a session of the National Assembly in the second week of the third week of October. The opposition has submitted its requisition other day [Monday].The speaker National Assembly, as per rules, is constitutionally bound to summon the session of the national assembly on the request of the opposition member within 14days.