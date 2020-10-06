Share:

LAHORE -Abdul Rehman Aizaz has taken the oath as new chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM). He was elected in the association’s elections held in both North and South regions. Abdur Razzaq Gohar and Irfan Ahmad Qureshi were elected as PAAPAM’s senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively. “Pakistan’s macroeconomic goals like GDP growth, employment generation and exports enhancement can only be achieved through ‘Make in Pakistan’ approach. PAAPAM members are geared up to adopt the new technologies for manufacturing high tech auto parts in order to generate employment and substitute expensive import of auto parts. In order to achieve this national goal, PAAPAM will play its due role in formulation of industry centric policies in line with vision of government of Pakistan,” said newly elected chairman in his message. “In order to move forward and grow, we must dedicate a fair amount of our resources on research and development,” he added. Paapam was formed in 1988 with the mission to build a competitive edge in the local automotive parts industry by maximizing local content and by creating an environment which is conducive to innovation and rapid modernization and is in sync with latest research and development.