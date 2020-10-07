Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s coronavirus recoveries have risen to 300,616 after 780 more people recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to the official coronavirus portal, 516 virus patients are in critical condition at the moment. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed 100,000 Punjab has recorded 92 new cases of the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial total to 100,033. The province also reported three more fatalities from the virus, taking the death toll to 2,243. More than 96,000 people have recovered in the province so far. Islamabad reported 56 new Coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours and one more death from the virus, according to the Covid-19 portal. The capital’s total cases stand at 16,845 while total fatalities are 184. Gilgit Baltistan has reported five new cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 12 more infections, taking their tallies to 3,857 and 2,874, respectively.