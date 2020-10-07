Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia for its security and integrity. In a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday, he said sanctity of Harmain is part of our faith.

The Foreign Minister condemned attacks by Houthis on Saudi installations. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have fully supported each other in difficult times. He said the two countries have deep and historical relations. He said similarity in perspectives of the two countries on various regional and global issues is quite encouraging.