ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the formation of opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement – had panicked the federal government.

PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said the days of Prime Minister Imran Khan were numbered.

In a statement, she said that the federal government was dragging the former President Asif Ali Zardari in false and concocted cases against him in courts hence his life was threatened in the times of Covid-19.

Nafisa Shah said that narrative of corruption had been defeated and the real corrupt in the government were being exposed on daily basis as their assets abroad were surfacing one after the other.

She said that allegation of treason on former Prime Ministers had now become a thing of the past. “Democratic voice cannot be silenced by such allegations anymore,” she added.

Nafisa Shah said that Syed Khursheed Shah was in prison so that he cannot raise his voice against the corruption of this government in the national assembly.

“Pakistan People’s Party under the leadership and guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will continue to fight for the democracy, strong parliament, and rule of Law and Constitution in the country,” she said.