ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the revelation made by the former Director General FIA Bashir Memon.

Memon in his recent interview has alleged that during his tenure, he was summoned to the “highest office” and was told to file a terrorism case against members of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s social media cell after a picture of the first lady was circulated on social media.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that Imran Khan should be indicted in misuse of authority, violation of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution and causing harm to national treasury through his actions during the past two years and especially in the light of the interview of former DG FIA Bashir Memon.

She was addressing a press conference at the Parliament Lodges here and repeated the revelation made by Bashir Mamon.

She said Imran called him (former DG FIA) into his office and ordered him to frame cases against the entire Sharif family. Imran also specifically ordered that terrorism charges be brought against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar because a picture of the first lady had been leaked, she claimed.

She further said the DG FIA refused to accept it saying that such a case is out of question and against all laws.

The PML-N information secretary said Imran then stressed to make corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and especially Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and also include the 56 companies in these cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the prime minister also demanded that Khawaja Asif be charged with high treason (article 6) for withdrawing salary from abroad.

Marriyum said she salutes Bashir Memon for refusing to bow down to these ‘unlawful’ demands.

The former information minister said when the DG FIA told Imran that K-Electric owes the government Rs 87 billion and there is a sufficient proof of this, the prime minister, instead of appreciating this service to the country, got upset with the then DG FIA and asked him why did he proceed on the affair, which amounts to causing harm to national interest and treasury.

According to her, Imran also specifically told Bashir Memon to stop investigating the 23 foreign funding accounts at once and also forced the Election Commission to do the same. Imran and PTI have not submitted an answer to these cases, she said. Had this been Riyasat-e-Madina, Imran would have been under investigation and had Imran believed in Riyasat-e-Madina he would have resigned after these striking revelations by Bashir Memon, she remarked.

Marriyum said the PTI workers should hold Imran accountable for allegedly using one of them to file mutiny and treason cases and then disowning them.

She said the prime minister’s first act was not to build economy, provide jobs and relief to nation, build homes for the poor while his first act was to go after his political opponents with state power and resources.