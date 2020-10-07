Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N MPA Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari along with his brother Ch Muhammad Younis Ansari called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed different matters.

The Chief Minister assured the problems of Gujranwala City will be solved on a priority basis as his Chief Minister-ship was meant for public service.

“The assembly members are my companions and solving their problems is my responsibility”, he added.

It may be recalled here that the PML-N had cancelled the basic party membership of five of its MPAs including Ashraf Ansari after their last meeting with the Chief Minister.

The meeting strongly condemned the elements involved in running a malicious campaign against institutions and the CM stated that those speaking against the institutions were misleading the nation. “Those trying to make the institutions controversial, are, in fact, following the enemy’s agenda”, he remarked, adding the nation had rejected such a contemptuous narrative in toto. He reiterated that there was no room for such a narrative.

The PTI-led government, he said, fully respected the state institutions as making them controversial for the sake of personal interest was wholly wrong.