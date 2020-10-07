Share:

Rawalpindi - A heavy contingent of police have carried out a raid on “Dera Taji Khokhar” and rounded up Farrukh Khokhar for violation of fourth schedule on Tuesday.

The accused, who is son of crime boss-cum-notorious land grabber Haji Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar, was put behind the bars at police station Airport. Police have also registered First Information Report (FIR) against Farrukh Khokhar under the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997-11-EE on plaintiff of Arshad Kalim, a police officer.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police along with Elite Force commandos raided on Dera Taji Khokhar and arrested Farrukh Khokhar for violation restrictions of fourth schedule.

The detained accused was taken to police station amid tight security where he was put in the lockup. A case has been registered against the accused.

Talking to The Nation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, who led the operation, told The Nation that police detected through social media that Farrukh Khokhar along with his men had established a free medical camp on September 14 in limits of PS Airport with gathering hundreds of people. He said Farrukh Khokhar’s name was put in Fourth Schedule by the home department under National Action Plan and he was not allowed to hold or participate in any kind of social/public gathering. “He violated the fourth schedule restrictions and police held him,” said SP Ali adding that a case was also registered against the accused while further investigation was on.