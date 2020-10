Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi said yesterday that Pakistan Navy defended country's maritime boundaries well under the command of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. He stated this while talking to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here.The president appreciated the services of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for the country. He also lauded his efforts for building Pakistan Navy on modern lines.