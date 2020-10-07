Share:

Islamabad - Prince of Wales Prince Charles has thanked President Dr Arif Alvi for sending a gift of Pakistani mangoes, said a statement issued by media office of the President here on Tuesday. “Prince Charles said that he was amusingly amazed upon receiving mangoes' gift,” in his letter of thanks to the President. The Prince of Wales said Pakistani mangoes were very delicious, and he and his wife really appreciated the wonderful gift of mangoes.President Dr Arif Alvi had sent gift of mangoes to various heads of states under Mango Diplomacy.