KARACHI - Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide low cost housing facility to poor is being streamlined across the country in coordination with private sector, said Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of a housing scheme for working class in the Nooriabad Industrial Area vicinity on Tuesday, he said PM was particularly keen to introduce reforms in the housing sector.

The Governor said, PM Imran Khan’s commitment towards the cause was well reflected from the fact that construction was the first of the very few sectors allowed to be gradually opened during Covid-19 lock down.

“Not to forget that it is one of the major source of employment in the country the government is also in close contact with Association of Builders and Development,” said Imran Ismail.