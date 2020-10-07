Share:

Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has postponed the BA, BSc examination of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) affiliated colleges due to novel coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

The notification issued regarding postponing the BA, BSc and B.Com examinations said that the exams from 05-10-2020 to 09-10-2020 will be held later. The official order said that BA, BSc, B.Com annual examination - 2020 of ICT affiliated colleges are being held w.e.f 16-09-2020 to 27-10-2020 at the proposed examination centres of ICT affiliated colleges. It said that due to COVID-19, BA, BSc, B.Com annual examination 2020 from 5th October to 9th October have been postponed. Revised schedule of these papers will be announced soon. It added that the remaining exam will be conducted according to the date sheet and for any information, phone numbers are 051-90643231 and 051-90643247