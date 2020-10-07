Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Shalimar Circle Police have solved a murder case by arresting the suspected killer, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Naseem Wali from whom police also recovered the weapon he used in killing Muhammad Shaukat over monetary issue in limits of Police Station (PS) Ramna on 27 September 2020, he said. According to him, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed, while talking notice of the murder case, ordered SP Sarfraz Ahmed Virk to trace out the killer.

Following the orders of DIG Operations, SP Sarfraz Virk constituted a special police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including Homicide Unit’s Sub-Inspector Asif Khan and others tasking them to arrest the killer. The police team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Muhammad Naseem Wali son of Wali-Ur-Rehman, resident of Balakot, district Mansehra and recovered 30 bore pistol used as murder tool.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, Lohi Bher police raided at `Sheesha Center’ situated in a private housing society and nabbed 23 persons, according to police spokesman.

He informed that following the information, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special team headed by DSP (Rural) Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Loi Bher police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal along with others.

The nabbed persons were identified as Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Noman, Hamza, Noman, Zain, Abdullah, Ahmed Azam, Muhammad Abdullah, Munaib Ahmed, Faisal Usman, Hamza Akber, Zain, Hamza Younas, Muhammad Zareen, Waleed, Rizwan, Muhammad Hamza, Shahzaib, Azeem Ahmed, Junaid, Asad and Kahwer, while Police team recovered ‘huqqas’ and other smoking items from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He directed police officials to conduct surprise checking in their respective areas to eradicate sheesha smoking. He said that Islamabad police would not allow smoking or sheesha smoking at any public place in the city and the violators would be dealt with an iron hand.