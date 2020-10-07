Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted two accused Khalid Mahmood and Amanullah, sentenced for 10 years in prison over illegal possession of explosive material.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the accused did not have any link with any terrorist organisation.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked was the accused a government employee? The counsel said that accused Khalid was an employee of Mental Hospital Lahore. Justice Malik asked if the accused were innocent then what they do with arms and ammunition. He asked what was the need for such people to meet and join terrorist organizations? The counsel said that police arrested his clients without any reason.

Justice Malik asked what was the enmity of the police and the agencies that they arrested the accused? The counsel said that the accused, a father of five, has been in jail for five years.

Justice Malik said that five years’ imprisonment was enough for all the crimes committed by the accused. The court after hearing arguments acquitted the accused.

The trial had awarded 14 years sentence while the high court commuted the sentence to 10 years.