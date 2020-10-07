Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday declared the decision of election tribunal to hold re-election in the constituency of Balochistan’s Food Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran as null and void. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of Khetran’s appeal against the tribunal’s verdict. In January this year, the Election Tribunal, Balochistan, had ordered to hold bye-election in PB-8 (Barkhan). Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the provincial assembly seat PB-VIII from Barkhan constituency. His rival candidate of Balochistan National Party Abdul Karim had challenged the result in the tribunal alleging rigging in the election.