Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday said that people didn’t succeed in combatting coronavirus though they were on the verge of victory and it was still necessary for them to adopt precautionary measures.

COVID-19 has damaged the whole world, but Allah Almighty saved Pakistan from major blow. “We can save ourselves by adopting preventive measures and following Standard Operating Procedures,” the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting free medical camp organized by Helping Hand and Karachi Huston Sister City Association here at Qayyumabad.

Medical check up was conducted and the people were given free medicines. The people were also provided ration on the occasion.

Shallwani said that the act of Helping Hand and Karachi Huston Sister City Association was commendable as they were doing great job. “They carried out welfare works and helped the needy ones during lockdown and heavy rains. “I hope that these works would continue in the future as well,” he added.

The Administrator met the people visited the camp and reviewed facilities being provided there. “These medical camps are effective as mostly those people who cannot afford private hospitals visit the camps,” said Shallwani.

He also appreciated the Helping Hand and Karachi Huston Sister City Association for organizing the camp and said that patients of different diseases were being treated and diagnosed. “Our issues would definitely be resolved if we help each other and take joint efforts,” he added.

Shallwani said that all welfare organizations were doing excellent jobs especially in education and health sectors. Helping Hand and Karachi Huston Sister City Association were also doing great job, he said and asked them to organise such camps in other areas of the city so that more people could be benefited. These camps would be more effective in less privileged areas where low income people live.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was providing all possible medical facilities to the people at hospitals under its administrative control.