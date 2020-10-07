Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the need to provide special attention of people facing mental illnesses at the World Health Day seminar at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Tuesday.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Professor Dr Bilqis and Dr Ali Hashmi, faculty members and a large number of students.

Dr Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed the Health Minister in the event. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I appreciate Vice-Chancellor KEMU for organizing an event on World Mental Health Day.

The day reminds us to take care of people facing mental illnesses.

Mental health is as important as physical health.

Entire families of people suffering from mental illnesses suffer. Hundreds of thousands of people suffer from mental illnesses in Pakistan and these patients require attention of everyone.

The government is taking important steps for the rehabilitation of these patients.

The Department of Psychiatry of KEMU played pivotal role for psychological support during the corona pandemic. The Telemedicine Project has been appreciated around the world.” Vice-Chancellor KEMU Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that Dr Yasmin Rashid has always provided mentoring, guidance and leadership as a teacher, as a scholar and as a Minister. He said her participation in every important health event is testimony of her personal interest for improvement in health in Punjab.

He assured her that the KEMU will intensify its focus on research. Later, the Health Minister led an awareness walk in connection with the Mental Health Day.