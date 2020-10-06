Share:

The opposition’s alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), is now formally set to launch its anti-government campaign, as it has released a finalised schedule of its meetings. Instead of holding its first public meeting in Quetta, as previously decided, the PDM will now host it in Gujranwala, on 16th October. In total so far, it will hold six public meetings in the four provinces. These meetings held in different regions are part of the first phase of the movement, which includes mobilising disgruntled masses across the country in order to increase support for the opposition.

This announcement and the schedule set shows progress and indicates that the opposition is ready to proceed with the movement. Yet the opposition’s effort is far from perfect—not a month has passed and already there are signs of tension in the alliance. The shifting of the location and date of the first public meeting arouses suspicions of deeper differences within the coalition; choosing to hold the first meeting in Quetta gave a strategic message—shifting the location to Punjab indicates a difference in ideology on how to proceed with the movement. There are reports from within the opposition that the decision to hold the first public meeting in Gujranwala, instead of Quetta, was a source of resentment from the PPP, since it considered the decision to be made unilaterally by the JUI-F.

Therein lies the fundamental problem: the PDM’s opposition to the government does not seem as attractive an initiative as furthering every party’s own interest does. PPP had contentions with the date of the meeting as it wanted to mark the 13th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy. PML-N had previously announced its own programme to hold a public meeting in Gujranwala as part of its protest campaign against the arrest of the party president. If the PDM truly means to pose a meaningful resistance to the government and win back the seats it has lost in the National Assembly—and now looks to lose in the upcoming Senate elections—the parties need to coordinate and cooperate.