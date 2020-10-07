Share:

MITHI - Three persons including a teenage girl committed suicide in different areas of Tharparkar. According to details, a 20-year young man Pandhi son of Iqbal Sangrasi resident of village Mithi Sangrasi of tahseel Kaloe ended his life by jumping into a well. The second incident took place in village Saheeno Bheel of tahseel Islamkot where a 13-year girl Padma daughter of Raichand Bheel and 14-year-old Ramesh son of Dino Bheel also jumped into well. Reportedly, both the teenagers wanted to marry but after refusal of parents they committed suicide. Police had taken the dead bodies in custody and handed over to relative after medico legal formalities.