PESHAWAR - Business community on Tuesday urged the government and State Bank of Pakistan to retain cash kiosk facility until making operational banking channel and Web Based One Customs (WeboC) system at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda trade routes in order of the facilitate them.

The demand was made by Sherbaz Bilour, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), during a video link meeting on ‘Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda trade routes operatiolization’ organized by State Bank of Pakistan.

Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, Senior Vice President and Vice President of the SCCI respectively, former president Zahid Shinwari, former senior vice presidents Shahid Hussain and Zia-ul-Haq were amongst the keynote speakers at the webinar.

Senior officials and representatives from the customs department, State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, and other relevant government authorities also participated through video link in the meeting.

The participants appreciated the introduction of Alternate Delivery Channel (ADC) system to facilitate the business community. However, the speakers called for operationalization of the banking channel and WeBoC system at Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda.

Sherbaz Bilour reminded that the government in light of the 2014 notification, should declare Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda trade routes rebateable. He also sought permission to import and export cargo along with transit trade vehicles via Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi and Angoo Adda, which would help enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and easily access central Asian countries.

A senior official of the customs department informed the meeting that the WeBoC system would be made operational within the next one month at Ghulam Khan trade route, while three months would be required to make operational the WeBoC system at Angoor Adda.