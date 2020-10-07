Share:

LAHIORE - The Lahore police record shows the man, Badar Rasheed, who filed treason case against former PM Nawaz Sharif and dozens other PML-N leaders, had a criminal history. Police sources said that Badar Rasheed himself was booked in at least one case for assault that was registered in Lahore’s Old Anarkali police station in 2018. According to the FIR, Rasheed, along with some others was involved in a fight with another group, during which they attacked and beat a lawyer near the Lahore High Court building.

The case was lodged under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions). Rasheed has also contested Union Council elections as a PTI candidate, police said.

Police sources also said that Badar Rasheed had a criminal record and he was booked by police in an attempted murder cases. Also, he was nominated as accused persons in multiple cases registered against him in different police stations of the city.

According to police, Rasheed was booked in criminal cases related to attempted murder, illegal weapons and interference in government matters. Interestingly, the attempted murder case was registered in the Shahdra Police Station, the same police station where the sedition case was filed.

On the other hand, an illegal weapons case was registered in the Sharqpur police, whereas a case of interference in government matters and a scuffle with police has been registered in the Old Anarkali police station. The police also confirmed that Rasheed was also arrested in some cases.

Police also said that Badar Rasheed fought an election for Chairman Union Council on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket. Meanwhile, pictures of Rasheed along with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also emerged on Tuesday. It was reported that Rasheed was the president of PTI’s youth wing in Ravi Town.

The Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar denies any link with the case or the complainant stating that the man was actually feel proud if called as member of the PMLN.