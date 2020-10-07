Share:

KARACHI - A young man has been brutally tortured by a group of armed men including two police officials over a parking issue in Kashmir Colony neighbourhood of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area. A group of influential persons have brutally tortured a young man in a street of Kashmir Colony over refusing to move his parked motorcycle. The young man was identified as Usama, who sustained severe injuries on his body and face which could leave him blind in one eye. The ACCTV footage of the incident was also surfaced where a group of men on motorcycles immediately surrounded the young man and started torturing him in front of other residents. Two police officials were also included among the armed men who have subjected Usama to brutal torture. It emerged that the local police station refused to register a case against the influential persons.