

KARACHI - There is a need for undertaking concerted efforts for the protection and development of the coastal areas. This was stressed by the Sindh Minister for Coastal Development, Zubair Ahmed Khan, here on Thursday.He was presiding over a meeting after assuming charge of his new assignment of Coastal Development Authority (CDA), said a statement issued here.The minister was of the view that the CDA was aimed at protection and development of the coastal areas of districts Thatta and Badin as well as of Karachi.He said that a summary of the PC-I should be prepared at the earliest so that the development work be taken up and the people benefit as a result.Zubair also called for taking steps for the preparation of a project design.