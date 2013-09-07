LOS ANGELES: Tommy Lee Jones is to direct a remake of John Wayne’s The Cowboys. The Men In Black star - who made his directorial debut in 2005 with present-day Western The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada - is to put his own spin on the 1972 classic, Variety reported. The original starred Wayne and Bruce Dern and followed a rancher who is forced to train a group of boys and get a herd to market on time to avoid financial ruin after his cattle drivers leave to look for gold. Jones has starred in Westerns including Ron Howard’s The Missing and his own film The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada.–BF