ISLAMABAD: The third Connected Pakistan Conference (CPC) would take place in the Federal Capital on 8th and 9th September aimed at creating a wave to empower youth who are considered a catalyst for change in the country.

The two-day event will include training sessions, workshops, seminars, panel discussions, motivational speeches, stand up comedy presentations, Digital Freelancing Awards, Social App Awards and much more.

The CPC is regarded as one of the most successful and leading names in events relevant to IT industry. In fact, CPC has the honour of setting new standards in the arena of conferences and events. The success of this brand can well be evaluated by the fact that it will be the third event under the banner with every new event being bigger and better than ever.–APP

All trainings, workshops, seminars, motivational sessions, panel discussions and exhibitions are absolutely free and the participants would also get a certificate of participation.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Connected Pakistan, Syed Arsalan Ali Shah on Thursday emphasized that Connected Pakistan is not an ordinary enterprise it is a revolution which has an ideology. He said the first conference was held in 2016 in Abbottabad while 2nd series of this Conference was held again in Abbottabad at Comsats University in 2017. Executive Director, Anum Zulfiqar stressed that Connected Pakistan has a very clear line of action. “Our objective is of creating an empowered Pakistan. As the first top rated free-lancer of Pakistan and the winner of the best free-lancing award by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KKP) government I understand this purpose cannot be achieved without active participation of women,” she said and added that the unique initiative of She Can - A Women Empowerment Programme has proved vital for this cause. She said Connected Pakistan with its own limited finances have identified 10 key areas of working and is committed to have a deep and long lasting impact of creating change. The organizers have also arranged special events for women entrepreneurs.