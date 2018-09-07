Share:

Rawalpindi - The convocation of the Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) was held at the university’s auditorium here on Thursday. On the occasion, Lt Gen (R) Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, the Managing Director Fauji Foundation and President Foundation University Islamabad was the chief guest while Maj Gen (R) Changez Dil Khan, Rector Foundation University Islamabad and Prof Dr Raja Nasim Akhtar, Director Foundation University Rawalpindi campus, the other faculty members, parents and the degree holder students were also present.

During the convocation, as many as 168 graduates were awarded degrees by the MD Fauji Foundation.

The chief guest also awarded 1 gold medal to a female student Rabeea Noor for excelling in BS Software Engineering, 1 silver medal to Shoaib Shabbir Butt, 5 distinction certificates and 9 merit certificates to brilliant students. In his welcome address, Director FURC Prof Dr Raja Nasim Akhter highlighted the progress and academic excellence Foundation University Islamabad has achieved in the past years.

He said the faculty members have been imparting quality education among the students with commitment and dedication. He said the management of the varsity would also make efforts to grant scholarships to brilliant students to get higher education in world class universities in Australia and China. “Only through higher education, the Pakistani nation can be put on track of prosperity and development,” he said. He said besides curriculum activities, the management is also holding co-curricular activities in the campuses to polish the abilities of students.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Tariq Nadeem Gilani, the chief guest, in his address, said that that since its inception the Foundation University Islamabad has progressed at a remarkable pace. He said a very committed and dedicated team of management and faculty, through its dedication, selfless hard work and focused approach has set a very high standard of academic as well as administrative excellence in various domains. He stressed, “We as individuals must focus on the national goals of eliminating poverty and achieving prosperity.

He added a positive attitude creates positive synergies which lead to higher productivity, good team work, passion and optimism. “Therefore, we all must strive to be creative, innovative, dynamic, optimistic, responsible, courageous and determined,” he said.

He said these qualities will certainly contribute to minimize failures and ensure progress, and prosperity. “Remember, those who fail to develop these qualities will simply flow with the current and will be forgotten,” he mentioned.

While congratulating the graduating students, the President Foundation University Islamabad hoped that the graduating students would make efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous and vibrant country, through their persistent hard work, perseverance and discipline.

He also congratulated the parents and guardians of graduating students. In the end, Rector Foundation University Islamabad presented a University souvenir to the chief guest. At the end, the director of Foundation University Islamabad has presented the chief guest with a university souvenir.

Talking to The Nation, Rabeea Noor the recepient of a gold medal said, “I am so happy today after getting the medal, I’d like to thank God, my teachers and my parents whose special mercy, hard work and prayers motivated me to work hard, and achieve this.” She added that she wanted to be a software engineer to serve the country.

“The credit of my success goes to my father who provided me with a chance to get higher education from a reputable university, I hope that I can work towards making our society a better place and to make my friends and family proud of me and my achievements,” said Adeel Aftab, another degree holder.