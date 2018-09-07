Share:

Sialkot - The Pak Army personnel who embraced Shahaadat while defending Motherland near Sialkot borders include Major Ziaud Din Abbasi (Sitara-e-Jurat), Lt-Col Ch Abdul Rehman (Sitara-e-Jurat), Major Masud Akhtar Kiyani, Captain Hameed Ullah Sunbal, Lt Kaleem Mehmood, Lt Abid Majeed , Naib Rasaaladar Muhammad Khaliq (Sitara-e-Jurat) and AD Saleem (Sitara-e-Jurat).

The brave people of Sialkot and Chawinda while battling shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan repulsed the biggest ever attack of cunning and invading Indian army with 600 tanks at Chawinda. Chawinda-based Ghazi of 1965 War Subedar (r) Muhammad Ibrahim stated this while recalling his war-memories during informal talks with the newsmen at Chawinda. He recalled that the whole world watched that the Pakistani nation was dropping even the last drops of their blood for defending Pakistan.

“The day reminds us of determination, selflessness and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, which they had made for the Defence of Pakistan,” he said. He said that compared to 1965, Pakistan today has emerged as more resilient and vibrant country with strong conventional and non-conventional power.

He recalled his memoires and told the newsmen that the cunning Indian army had also displayed the Pakistani flags on the attacking India tanks to deceive the Pak Army the local people, when the India invaded into Pakistan during the night of September 06, 1965 near Chawinda-Sialkot. Soon, the local people and Pak Army soldiers came to know the reality. Then, Indian Army attacked Chawinda with 600 tanks. It was a major attack, which was repulsed by Pak Army and the local brave people. Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan said, “Defence Day reminds us of the indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices of our gallant men who 50 years ago, proved the world that the Defence of Pakistan is unassailable. September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation.” A notable, Haji Saeed Butt, told the newsmen that the entire Chawinda and surrounding villages were ruined during the war and the land was littered with the dead bodies of the Indian army men.

The monuments of 1965 War were established at Chawinda to pay homage to the armed forces of Pakistan and local people.