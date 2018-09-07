Share:

ISLAMABAD - All-round display by young Ali Imran helped PTV thrash Multan Region by 8 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-Day 2018-19 round one Pool-A match played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Thursday.

PTV skipper Saud Shakeel won the toss and invited Multan to bat first. Multan could score 138 all out in 38.2 overs. Waqar Hussain made 40, left-arm spinner Raza Hasan captured 3 wickets for 14, Abdul Razzaq 2 for 14, M Irfan 2 for 44 and Ali Imran 1 for 17.

Known for his blistering batting, Ali Imran then lit up the occasion, as he hit 64 with the help of 7 boundaries and 1 massive six, while Nihal Mansoor contributed 38 and Saud Shakeel unbeaten 33, as PTV chased down the target in 29.4 overs. Asif Fawad got 1 wicket for 28 and Saddam Afridi 1 for 34.

At LCCA Ground, SNGPL defeated Lahore Region by 43 runs. Batting first, SNGPL scored 295-8 in 50 overs with M Hafeez scoring 82, Iftikhar Ahmed 54 and Asad Shafiq 50. Qaiser Ashraf grabbed 5-43 and M Irfan 2-47. In reply, Lahore Region Whites could score 252-9. Usman Sallahuddin Struck 57 and Ameer Hamza 47. M Imran bagged 3 wickets for 43, Imran Khalid 2 for 36 and Bilawal Bhatti 2 for 43.

At KRL Ground, KRL hammered Peshawar Region by 8 wickets. Peshawar were bundled out for 79 in 31.2 overs with only Ashfaq Ahmed reaching double figures with 39 runs. Noman Ali clinched 5 wickets for 10, Ali Shafiq 2 for 17 and Yasir Ali 2 for 26. In reply, KRL achieved the target in 19.1 overs. M Mohsin slammed unbeaten 51. Taj Wali got 1 wicket for 12.

At Abbottabad Stadium, NBP beat Fata by 71 runs in a high-scoring game. NBP posted 394-4 on the board in 50 overs. Rameez Raja was top scorer with 144 runs while Akbar Rehman slammed unbeaten 77. Adnan Ghous bagged 2 wickets for 75. In reply, Fata Region made 323-9 in 50 overs. Khushdil Shah scored 110 and Fazal-ur-Rehman 43. Ghulam Mudassar got 2 wickets for 30 and Bilal Asif 2 for 42.

At Diamond Ground, HBL beat Islamabad Region by 3 wickets. Batting first, Islamabad scored 271-6 in 50 overs with Sarmad Bhatti hitting 115, Faizan Riaz 60 and Shahzad Azam Rana unbeaten 52. Umer Gul took 2 wickets for 46. In reply, HBL achieved the target for the loss of 7 wickets in 48.4 overs. Abid Ali thwarted 74, Imran Farhat 48 and Ramiz Aziz 42. Samiullah Mehsud claimed 3 wickets for 36 and Shahzad Azam 2 for 45.

In Pool B match at National Stadium Karachi, Wapda beat Karachi Whites by 7 wickets. Karachi Whites were bowled out for 163 in 40.4 overs. Mirza Asad Baig made 47, Syed Saad Ali 33 and M Hasan 33. Khalid Usman grabbed 5 wickets for 32 and Waqas Maqsood 2 for 24. In reply, Wapda achieved the target in 45.1 overs losing 3 wickets. M Saad made unbeaten 57 and Salman Butt 52. Muhammad Umer got 1 wicket for 33.

At Pindi Stadium, SSGCL thrashed Rawalpindi by 6 wickets. Rawalpindi Region were all out for 167 in 48.5 overs. Abdul Samad made 49 and Umar Masood 31. Kashif Bhatti captured 3 wickets for 29, M Irfan Jr 3 for 35 and Zia-ul-Haq 2 for 39. In reply, SSGCL achieved the target in 24.2 overs losing 4 wickets. Awais Zia made 44 and Fawad Alam unbeaten 42. Asif Ali got 2 wickets for 33 and Kashif Ali 2 for 43.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Lahore Region Blues edged out ZTBL by 85 runs. Lahore Blues gathered 307-6 in 50 overs with Hamza Nazar cracking with 75 runs, Bilal Irshad 67 and Saad Nasim 62. Salah-ud-din took 2 wickets for 39. In reply, ZTBL were bowled out for 222 in 45.2 overs. Anas Mustafa scored 51 and Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 37. Zafar Gohar bagged 3 wickets for 26, Aizaz Cheema 3 for 27 and Hamza Nazar 2 for 40.