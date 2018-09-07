Share:

Islamabad - The Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday sealed several multi-storey buildings in sector E-11 which were being constructed in violation of the building by-laws.

The operation was conducted by the BCS officials with the help of officials of ICT administration and the local police. The BCS-II team sealed four buildings, a swimming pool and a factory. The buildings include Madina Tower, Capital Residencia, Umair Residencia and Ahmed Apartments. The action has been taken on violation of the by-laws, according to the CDA officials.

Unauthorised and illegal construction was underway in the sector despite repeated warnings and instructions by the CDA. The officials of the CDA told this scribe on condition of anonymity, that the BCS had approached local police station to lodge FIRs against the violators but local police was helping owners in construction of illegal and unauthorised buildings in the area. According to the sources, the Authority has decided to take steps for the arrest of the building owners. The local police and ICT administration would be approached for the arrest of the building owners, the sources said further. The CDA officials said illegal and unauthorised construction was in full swing in Sector E-11 in blatant violations of CDA rules and regulations. As per provisions of ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 any development activity in this area is to be carried out after obtaining NOC from CDA.

Most of the buildings in sectors are commercial but unregulated. The CDA had issued notice to 84 violators for raising construction without approval of building plans from CDA and warned not to raise construction without approval of CDA and stop the ongoing constructions. In November 2017, the CDA had decided to launch a sealing operation against illegal and unauthorised construction in Sector E-11.

In 2017, the CDA had issued violation notices to owners of the 84 buildings including Venues Carpets Show Room, Sara Saleem Boutique, NM Furniture, Dubai Store, one Dollar Shop, We play, Nandara Cuisine, Khudad Heights, Mahnoor Residencia Apartments, Margalla Views Heights Apartments, Capital Resorts Apartments, Punjab Traders, Margalla Hills, Khan Apartments, Ahad Heights, Al Sahab Heights Apartments, Sultan Khan Heights, Prime Apartments, Qurtaba Heights, Margala Heights Gateway, Islamabad Heights Alfalha Manzal, Al-Hareem Heights, Emlad Heights, Huzafa Heightst, Capital Residencia, Al-Roz Academy, Al-Hameed Apartments, Al-Falah Manzil, Fortune Residency, Mardan Heights, Aifoz Academy, Apollo Tower, Khattak Heights, Malik House, Mustafa Arcades, Qartaba Heights, Margalla Tower, Islamabad Square, Alharm, Abdullah Tower, Islamabad Height, MN Heights, Alfallah Height Urzama Plaza, Mehran Complex, Makkah Tower, Islamabad View Heights, Shaheen Apartments, Margalla View Heights, Nilam Heights, Taj Complex, Awan Arcade, Alkhaim, Consulate Office Botswana, Umair Residnecia, Fortune Empire, Mahnoor Residencia and several others.

The authority maintains that illegal construction in the form of multi-storey buildings like residential buildings/apartments/commercial areas/shops and wedding halls/marquees are being carried out without prior approval/NOC from CDA and are therefore unauthorized and unlawful.

Meanwhile, teams of the enforcement directorate conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi Company Markaz to clear pathways and verandas. The officials removed stalls of fruit and other commodities but the operation was immediately winded up. The officials said that the operation would continue against the encroachers in the coming days.