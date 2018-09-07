Share:

Islamabad - Envoy of China to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Thursday that The China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is the initiative to strengthen people to people contacts along with government relations. He said this during a send-off ceremony held for 24 Pakistani students proceeding to China for masters in different disciplines. He said that said that the CRBC is an initiative of CPEC to not only strengthen government-to-government relations but also to develop business-to-business and people-to-people contacts. “China is keen to work with the new Pakistani government and enhance cooperation and partnership,” he said.

Mr. Jing congratulated the Pakistani people on Defense Day and said that the day reminds the world of Pakistan’s struggle to safeguard its sovereignty and integrity. He asserted that the future development of Pakistan depends on youth as the youth consist of 60 per cent population of the country. “China is keen to contribute to the development of Pakistan,” he stated, adding that China is confident of Pakistan’s future development and prosperity.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri, while addressing the ceremony said that CRBC scholarships for Pakistani students under Inherit of Pak-China Friendship, Hundred Talent Study Financing Program will help strengthen China-Pakistan relations.

Dr. Banuri said that the CRBC scholarships provide an important opportunity to Pakistani students to study in South East University, China and also learn about the manifestations that led to the economic growth of China. “Work hard and learn about the habits of work and discipline that has caused the success of Chinese economy,” he emphasized. He advised the students to become ambassadors of Pakistan in China and portray a good image of the country. “I think I am the ambassador of China-Pakistan friendship, as China has proved to be a trustworthy friend of Pakistan,” he added

The program is aimed to train the policy maker and performer who possess global strategy and sustainable development vision for regional communication and transportation, and train the advanced manager and high-end technical personnel for modern transportation industry.

This scholarship program is in line with Government of Pakistan’s vision of development through CPEC that works on a well-defined pathway for regional connectivity enhancing people-to-people contact through academic, economic and cultural relations. The scholarship will be fully funded and cover the tuition, accommodation, returns airfare and living stipend for all awardees. Send-off ceremony held in honor of 24 Pakistani students proceeding to China for Masters studies in various fields of Transportation Engineering, Structural Engineering, Geo-Technical Engineering, Railways, Bridges and Tunnels. Excellency Yao Jing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director, HEC, Mr. Li Zhihuai, General Manager, CRBC and students selected on merit through a transparent selection process attended the ceremony.