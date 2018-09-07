Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat reviewed security arrangement during Muharram at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The Committee decided to strictly implement the ban on drone camera imposed by the Interior Department and issued necessary directions to Divisional Commissioners and regional police officers this regard.

Addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister directed that strict implementation of code of conduct and foolproof security be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that Peace Committees in districts be reconstituted and Ulema and legislators also be engaged to maintain atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding, that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month. He said that law-enforcement agencies should work in tandem with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergent situation.

Secretary Home Department Capt (Retd) Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that the Home Department had already issued necessary directions regarding security arrangements during Muharram.

He said that a central control room would start working at Civil Secretariat from first Muharram.

He mentioned that as many as 37414 Majalis would be held and 10157 processions would be taken out in the province during the holy month. Volunteers would be given three-day training, he added. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and officers concerned whereas Divisional Commissioners and regional police officers joined the meeting through video link.