Share:

PhD in Clinical Psychology awarded to Amna Butt

LAHORE (PR): Ms Amna Butt, after fulfilling all the requirements of PhD degree, has been awarded PhD degree in Clinical Psychology, from the Institute of Psychology, Beaconhouse National University. Her thesis, conducted under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Ruhi Khalid, was titled “Behavioral Problems’ Assessment and Correlates in Primary School Children.” Her external examiners were Dr Daniel Christie, Professor Emeritus in Psychology, Ohio State University (USA) and Dr. Lindsay O’ Dell, Director, Postgraduate Studies (UK).

Both examiners praised her work and considered it to be a milestone in the field of Clinical Child Psychology in Pakistan.

Amna Butt presented and defended her work on 5th September, 2018 at Beaconhouse National University. Her viva was conducted by Dr Sarah Shahed, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Gender Studies (LCWU) and Dr Salma Hasan, Associate Professor and former Chairperson, department of Psychology (GCU).

PhD in Clinical Psychology awarded to Amna Butt

LAHORE (PR): Ms Amna Butt, after fulfilling all the requirements of PhD degree, has been awarded PhD degree in Clinical Psychology, from the Institute of Psychology, Beaconhouse National University. Her thesis, conducted under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Ruhi Khalid, was titled “Behavioral Problems’ Assessment and Correlates in Primary School Children.” Her external examiners were Dr Daniel Christie, Professor Emeritus in Psychology, Ohio State University (USA) and Dr. Lindsay O’ Dell, Director, Postgraduate Studies (UK).

Both examiners praised her work and considered it to be a milestone in the field of Clinical Child Psychology in Pakistan.

Amna Butt presented and defended her work on 5th September, 2018 at Beaconhouse National University. Her viva was conducted by Dr Sarah Shahed, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Gender Studies (LCWU) and Dr Salma Hasan, Associate Professor and former Chairperson, department of Psychology (GCU

UN Women, Engro pledge to advance women’s empowerment in Thar

KARACHI (PR): In a bid to advance women’s empowerment activities and initiatives in Thar, EEL along with its subsidiaries, SECMC, EPTL and TF signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), with support of UN Women.By becoming a signatory to the “Women’s Empowerment Principles” (WEPs), Engro Energy Limited pledged to forward the agenda of empowering women through seven key focus areas. The charter of agreement was signed by Shamsuddin Shaikh – Chief Executive Officer of Engro Energy – in presence of Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women and senior officials from both sides.

The adoption of the WEPs – which is an initiative launched jointly by UN Women and United Nations Global Compact – calls for broad based interventions for advancing the gender equality agenda. These include treating women fairly at work whilst ensuring their health, safety and well-being; promoting equality and female professional development and deploying supply chain and enterprise development opportunities for females, amongst other areas. The collaboration with UN Women is an extension of Engro Energy’s adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whereby the Company has already implemented various programs to promote gender equality in Tharparkar.

In moving towards realization of gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women Pakistan provides support to innovative initiatives that promote women’s human rights, with special focus on their economic security, political participation and elimination of violence.

Zameen.com’s show set to return to Dubai

LAHORE (PR): Property portal Zameen.com is set to take the country’s real estate market international again with the latest edition of its highly successful Pakistan Property Show in Dubai.

Zameen.com has successfully organized 14 property expos across Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai to date. The latest event is scheduled to be held at Za’abeel Hall 5 of the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre on September 14 and 15, and marks the second time Zameen.com will organize the show at this prestigious venue. Last year’s event saw over 14,000 overseas Pakistanis flock to the Dubai World Trade Centre to interact with over 50 exhibitors from across Pakistan.

showcasing their projects and services at the event – which has firmly established itself as the largest exclusively Pakistani property event to be held internationally.

Finca debit card facility

LAHORE (PR): FINCA, one of the leading micro-finance banks in Pakistan, has announced partnership with 1Link to launch its first chip based debit card for branchless banking (SimSim) customers. This is the industry’s first EMV enabled PayPak debit card which ensures authenticated chip-card transactions.With this launch, SimSim intends to expand its digital payment services whereby customers can withdraw money from any ATM booth or make seamless payments at any retailer across the country.

transactions are secured by a 4 digit PIN code which the customer is required to punch in after the retailer swipes it on the POS machine. SimSim thereby has shielded its customers from potential fraud and scam by taking this initiative. This card can be ordered through the app and delivered to the requisite person in 7 working days.

Commenting on the venture, Mudassir Aqil, CEO of FINCA said,“ We are excited to partner with 1Link and launch Pakistan’s first EMV enabled PayPak Debit card that will help us expand electronic payments to our customers and help us progress towards our vision of maximizing financial inclusion. SimSim debit card will provide a convenient and secure payment experience for people. The nationwide acceptability and enhanced security features that come with this PayPak card will help drive more acceptance and usage amongst the general audience.”

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, commented, “We welcome FINCA’s initiative for the issuance of PayPak. This will help them broaden their product portfolio but also contribute towards the enhancement of the digital financial landscape of the country. This is definitely a positive step towards bringing the homegrown payment system to Pakistani market while facilitating national goals.”

‘Run for a Healthy Life’ campaign

KARACHI (PR): “I have been living a healthy life despite diabetes because I strongly believe in the importance of being physically active”, says Wasim Akram, Brand Ambassador for Novo Nordisk.

He was addressing the launch meeting for “Run for a Healthy Life” campaign held in Lahore, where representatives from five major schools from the city took pledge to develop the concept of healthy lifestyle among their school children. The campaign has been initiated by South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES), Novo Nordisk and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination.

Mera Pakistan Challenge

KARACHI (PR): Mera Pakistan Challenge is the karaoke challenge that has taken the country by storm. It is based on the Strepsils Stereo original song, Mera Pakistan released around Independence Day. “Mera Pakistan” is an Acappella composition that features 100 voices and 9 music artists. The song stirred the right emotions of patriotism and pride with its thought-provoking lyrics and catchy tune created by mouth, stomps and claps without the use of any musical instrument.

The anthem was received well by the nation and garnered 1 million views in just a mere span of 3 days. The song also managed to gain attention across the border. To continue this momentum, Strepsils Stereo has now announced “Mera Pakistan Challenge” where you can either dance to the song or record a karaoke version of the song and share your video on Facebook or Instagram with #MeraPakistanChallenge to win prizes by Strepsils Stereo.