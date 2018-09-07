Share:

BAHAWALPUR/GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT - The nation observed the Pakistan Defence Day with enthusiasm and zeal with renewed pledge to defend the Motherland’s geographical and ideological frontiers at all costs.

The day dawned with the special prayers in all the mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace.

The main “Hilal-e-Istaqlal” hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

A large number of the people including women and children visited Shuhada Park in Chawinda to refresh their 1965 War memories as is known as the world’s biggest graveyard of 600 Indian tanks.

As many as 453 people of Sialkot sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland in Sialkot during the Sep 06 Indo-Pak War.

The people showed keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there and pay homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the Motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the war.

They laid floral wreathes on the graves of Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery.

Sector Commander Desert Rangers Brigadier Muhammad Rashid Minhas laid floral wreath at graves of Shuhada and offered Fateha. A ceremony was organized by Rangers Public School Bahawalpur.

Families of Shuhadas, Rangers officers/families and soldiers attended the graceful ceremony and students of College paid tributes to the Shuhada.

The message of Chief of Army Staff was also presented. During the interaction with Shuhada’s families and Rangers officials.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Food Sammiullah Chaudhry inaugurated the plantation drive in Circuit House. He offered Fateha for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation and also offered prayers for the national stability and sovereignty of Pakistan along with the successful plantation drive.

The day began with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan while various ceremonies were held at different locations.

The main ceremony was held at Quaid-i-Azam Divisional Public School in which Punjab Governor’s wife Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest, Commissioner Asadullah Faiz and Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Tariq Warriach were also present.

Another ceremony was held at Gujranwala Cantt in which Station Commander Gujranwala Brigadier Javed Hussein Baloch addressed the participants.

The speakers paid homage to those who laid down their lives in Pakistan’s defence. They said that martyrdom imparts life to the nation.

“We can only defeat our enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of unity, faith and discipline laid down by the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” they said.

The station commander also laid a floral wreath on the graves of martyrs while the governor’s wife planted a sapling in the name of martyrs.

Meanwhile rallies were also held by the different students’ organisations in which hundreds of students participated.