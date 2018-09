Share:

RAWALPINDI - Family members, friends, former ministers and political leaders on Thursday visited Adiala Jail and met deposed premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (r) Safdar and Hanif Abbasi.

Umer Farooq, former MPA and a close aide of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also met Sharif and other jailed leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Tight security arrangements were made inside and outside the jail to avoid any untoward incident.

The family members, officer bearers of the PML-N and former ministers arrived in Adiala Jail and had meetings with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The meeting was arranged in conference hall adjacent to office of Jail Superintendent Saeed Ullah Gondal.

Those who met Sharif and his daughter included Mian Waheed Alam (MNA), Mian Aftab (MPA), Mian Abdul Razzaq (MPA), and numerous other political figures, former ministers, and party members.

Talking to media men outside the Adiala Jail, former federal minister for information Pervaiz Rasheed said that their votes for the slots of prime minister and president were complete. “All our voters had voted for the PPP and PML-N during the presidential election,” he said. He said that he would talk on the visit of the US Secretary of State after studying newspapers and facts.

The jail authorities allowed the visitors to go inside the jail only after thorough search. Special traffic plan was made for smooth traffic flow on the occasion by CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf.