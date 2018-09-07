Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur-Rehman said yesterday that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed to hold free, fair and transparent elections on July 25, in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, he demanded resignation of the chief election commissioner over alleged failure to deliver.

Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the chief ministers of the provinces ‘fake,’ Maulana Fazl alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was part of an international conspiracy. He added the present PTI-led government had come to power for implementation of a foreign agenda in the country.

The JUI-F chief announced to run a campaign to awaken the people.

“The government has been handed over to an ineligible lot. The country needs to be saved now. We are ready to sacrifice everything for national freedom,” he said. JUI-F chief also said that all the political parties rejected the election results unanimously owing to massive rigging in the polls. He added the ECP had failed in holding free and fair elections, so the chief election commissioner should tender resignation immediately, he asked.

Accompanied by party’s provincial ameer Maulana Gul Naseeb and other leaders, Fazl maintained that current leaders did not have the ability to defend the country. "The country's armed forces are capable of defending the motherland. We do pay tribute to the martyred of armed forces and the nation stands united with them," said the JUI-F chief.

He said that Mian Atif has been made a member of the economic council, but we will not let them allow spreading any Qadiyani agenda in the country, he warned.

Talking about the decision of the incumbent government to introduce a uniform education system in religious seminaries, the JUI-F chief warned the government to refrain from taking any steps to interfere in the affairs of religious seminaries. “We will not tolerate the government’s interference in the curriculum of religious seminaries. If any such thing happened, we will stage a strong protest against it. The new government has just been formed and inflation is on the rise. Price of natural gas for common man has also been increased,” criticised Maulana Fazl.

In reply to a question about the recently held presidential elections, the JUI-F chief said that opposition had decided to face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, however, Pakistan People’s Party refused to vote for Shehbaz Sharif at the last moment. "We were unable to understand the PPP's move," he noted.

He called the present government a sham and said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will start a campaign to raise awareness in the public.

"The present government does not have diplomatic manners," he was of the view.