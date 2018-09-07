Share:

ISLAMABAD - Despite stark disagreement over the presidential election, where the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had easily clinched the top slot, some elements in opposition parties have once again become active to narrow down differences among the opposition parties and bring them on one platform to get the probe of alleged rigging in the general elections in effective manner.

Interaction with some senior leaders belonging to opposition parties revealed that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had failed to get PPP candidate Ch Aitzaz Ahsan withdraw in his favour in the presidential election, was once again active to unify the opposition on a single-point agenda of getting the alleged rigging probed on opposition’s terms and conditions.

Opposition parties from the day first have not accepted results of the July 25 elections and have been demanding constitution of a Parliamentary Commission to probe the alleged irregularities in the general elections.

The PTI had initially accepted the demand but later had put the things in the legal and constitutional loop and their commitment seemed more lip service than something serious.

Besides, MMA chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, other smaller parties on opposition benches, mainly the nationalist parties from Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were disappointed with rifts within the joint opposition, mainly the acrimony and hatred between the PPP and PML-N, and they were not much hopeful of strong and vibrant opposition to challenge the otherwise fragile PTI-led coalition government.

The leaders from Balochistan National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party said that the way the PPP and the PML-N were quarrelling with each other had only benefited the PTI-led government.

In the election of the prime minister and later the presidential elections, the division in opposition had placed the PTI in a walkover like situation which otherwise could have been made a tough contest.

These leaders said that in case the PML-N and PPP do not bury their past and prepare unified strategy for getting the stealing of their mandate fully exposed, the PTI and its allies would easily go scot free.

The leaders of these parties were of the view that instead of indulging in blame game, both the major political parties in opposition are required to sit together and evolve a joint strategy on getting the probe of July 25 rigging in collaboration with other opposition parties so that they could not only get the Parliamentary Commission formed but with a very strong and powerful ToRs (terms of reference).

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front revealed that despite serious reservations over the position taken by the PPP in the presidential election, some leaders was once again out to bring both the PPP and the PML-N closer, at least on a single-point agenda of getting the probe of the alleged rigging in the elections in an effective manner.

Sources in JUI-F said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman believed that the opposition could only give tough time to PTI-led coalition government from one platform, and in case the main players in opposition – the PPP and the PML-N – would continue treading confrontational course, their division would make things easier for the government, be it the probe of the alleged rigging in the general election or the legislative business, where the joint opposition could bring the government on its knees.

Sources further revealed that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman would not make it an ego matter and for the sake of uniting the opposition parties, he could go extra mile and was ready to meet the opposition parties heads including Asif Ali Zardari.

These sources said that in coming days, the Maulana would be meeting heads of opposition parties on the single-point agenda of getting the rigging in the elections probed by Parliamentary Commission for which the joint opposition would shortly be preparing terms of reference (ToRs).