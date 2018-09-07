Share:

KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16,369.7 million on August 31, said a weekly report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Thursday. The break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the SBP are $9,885.1 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6,484.6 million. During the week ending August 31, 2018, SBP's reserves decreased by $342 million to $9,885 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.