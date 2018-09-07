Share:

LAHORE - A multi-dimensional personality in the true sense of the term, Adnan Baig, a successful businessman, a law graduate along with a Master’s degree in Psychology, is an artist by nature, is perhaps, the only Pakistani artist who has united Abstract Art with Calligraphy in a unique fusion of the two different schools and styles of art in his paintings, to be exhibited at the Ejaz Art Galleries on Saturday (tomorrow).

Adnan has been in the quest of defining various emotional states of human soul through Abstract Art, which to him is the perfect vehicle to transfer the inner, most feelings on canvas. He was in love with art, especially colours, at a very early age. Like any other tender soul, besides art, Adnan had a special interest in poetry and has been one of the few highly acknowledged Urdu poets in our country.

Adnan Baig is completely a Self-Taught artist, has no formal art education or training from any art institution too.

This multi-talented artist cum businessman cum poet and a law graduate, never stopped painting and nothing could kill his love for art, not even his highly busy life as a businessman. Recalling his childhood, Adnan remembered that he got his first appreciation for the artwork from his school’s teacher on a ‘Still Life’, when he was in 6thclass.

Adnan has a mystical relation with Abstraction. To him abstraction has a mystery and hidden meanings to every sensitive feeling. “Abstract Art has been fascinating me since a very early age. My Art is my poetic expression and that’s the best I could say about my own understanding of my work,” he said while talking to The Nation.

About his work, Adnan commented, “An exploration of non-objective abstractions is my work. I believe it should have close similarity to a musical symphony, which is the most abstract form of art. I also believe that a painting must be rhythmical, harmonious, and life-like with a streak of spellbinding magic. It must communicate. I create something out of nothing through a combination of colours, texts & textures, materials, and torn or cut up bits of a collage.

“Sometimes I draw on paper before painting on canvas whereas at others, I work intuitively. I set my inner self, as it were, at liberty to express what it wants me to. Geometric shapes, figurative balances, and calligraphic strokes haunt me,” Adnan said.