LAHORE - Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has said that he is eager to give out his best against India, ahead of the opening match of Asia Cup 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday after a training session of the team for the buildup of Asia Cup 2018, Hasan said: “Whenever I bowl against India, I bowl with an unmatched passion. I will be doing my best to play my due role in my team’s success in the match against India against whom we have the edge as we have already beaten it in our last outing.”

He hoped that India would miss skipper Virat Kohli, who will miss the tournament. “Kohli is great player. As a young bowler, I always aim to get his wicket but unfortunately, he is not playing in the Asia Cup and I look forward to take his wicket, whenever Pakistan will play against India in future,” he added.

He said he was not only aiming to perform against India to a high-level rather he is focusing to come up with good performance against every rival in the Asia Cup.

About his fitness, the pacer said: "I am doing my best to maintain a good fitness level as I am playing all three formats of the game and I am laying special emphasis to take my fitness level to a high level during the ongoing training camp. It is very imperative to set a new mark of fitness level to live up to the expectations in the modern day competitive cricket." Hasan was of the view that he enjoys bowling in pressure and he is confident that Pakistan team will put up a decent show in the Asia Cup to attain desired results in the event.

To a query, he said the selectors have included six pace bowlers in the team which does not have the services of a spinner. "I will be concentrating on exhibiting quality bowling in the Asia Cup and it is not my concern that the team has six or seven or how many pace bowlers as selection committee and the team management takes such decisions according to the need of the team."

He termed pace bowler M Amir as a world class bowler with whom he has good understanding. "I enjoy bowling with Amir and other pace bowlers, Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan. I hope we will deliver and try to help our team register crucial victories.”

He rejected a questioner that he wanted to quit Test cricket. "Why should I be thinking this? I have earned the status of Test cricketer and I am eager to play more Test matches to bring improvement in my bowling."

Hasan Ali also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Defence day saying, “they will always be remembered for sacrificing their lives for the homeland."