SARGODHA - The ‘Hilal-e-Istaqlal’ hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh, Sargodha to observe Defence Day of Pakistan on Thursday.

Commissioner Sargodha division Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal was the guest of honour. He said in his address that brave Pakistan Army ravaged the aggression of India in 17 days war of 1965 and showed the enemy that Pakistanis would never avoid any sacrifice for the defence of their motherland.

He said that Defence Day was the day of renewal of pledge to aware the country’s youth of the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and their families for the security and survival of Pakistan. He added that and the independence was the result of the martyrs’ blood which they shed for freedom. The commissioner said that this-year Defence Day slogan “Hum sab ko payar hay Pakistan say” meant patriotism as well as self accountability.

He said that collective efforts would pave the path to progress and prosperity. He said that Pakistan had won the war against terrorism with unity and unprecedented sacrifices of the security institutions.

During the ceremony, secretary of Pakistani legend MM Alam read his poem. Air Commodore Ghazanfar Latif, ADCR Abdul Salam Arif, ADCF Shafaqat Ullah Mushtaq, Professor Haroonur Rasheed Tabassam, and others also attended the ceremony. It is pertinent to mention here that Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag had been conveyed to the citizens of Sargodha for their bravery in Indo-Pak war of 1965.