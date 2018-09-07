Share:

Hamza appointed opposition leader in PA

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been appointed as leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. A written order was issued by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in this regard on Thursday. The PML-N had submitted its request to the PA Secretariat for appointment of Hamza Shehbaz as the opposition leader just after formation of the government. However, the PA Secretariat did not issue a notification and raised suspicions over the signatures of some MPAs. The issue was resolved after the office examined the signatures and a notification about Hamza's appointment was issued on Thursday.–Staff Reporter

LGH OPD to remain open till 8pm

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab has said that the outdoor department of Lahore General Hospital would remain opened till 8pm where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would work in shifts. Chairing meeting of administrative doctors on Thursday, he stressed the need of taking steps for further improving service delivery at LGH. Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that hardworking staff would be encouraged through awards while stringent action would be taken against those not performing up to the mark. He urged administrative doctors to ensure proper monitoring of staff. He said that he himself would visit different sections of the hospital and take on the spot action on any negligence.–Staff Reporter

UHS to start MA in medical journalism

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will start master degree programmes in medical journalism and hospital administration. The initial concept of launching the 2-year master programme was approved in the 138th meeting of UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board which was held here on Thursday. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram chaired the meeting. The board also approved setting up a consortium of UHS, Punjab University and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University, Islamabad for research cooperation. The board also considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.–Staff Reporter

PHC closes down 47 businesses of quacks

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has closed down businesses of 47quacks in four cities. The PHC teams had visited 181 treatment facilities in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal along with the officials of the local district administration and police. Out of the visited centres, it was found that quacks were working in 47, which were sealed immediately. As per the census, 72 quacks had ventured into other businesses at their premises and quit quackery. The maximum number of 19 quackery outlets were sealed in Gujranwala, 12 in Sargodha, nine and seven in Multan and Khanewal respectively.–Staff Reporter

Transfers, postings

Punjab Government has transferred School Education Secretary Ambreen Raza and posted as Social Welfare Department secretary. Punjab Employees Social Security Commissioner Imran Sikandar was transferred and posted as School Education secretary. Food Department Additional Secretary (AS) Zafar Iqbal Shakir was posted as director food Punjab while AS Ahmad Mujtaba Karamat was given additional charge of Food Department AS. Meanwhile, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department section officer Zahoor Ahmad was transferred and posted as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department Section Officer.–Staff Reporter