Share:

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will plant 50,000 saplings across the campuses under 10 Billion Tsunami Plant for Pakistan Campaign, said Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, the vice chancellor, during a ceremony. It was held to kick start tree plantation campaign at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus. He said that currently a massive plantation campaign was going on in the country on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The faculty and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have also started an immense tree plantation campaign in the University campuses located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan simultaneously. He advised estate care, farm management and forestry departments of the university to grow such fruit and timber trees as are suitable in local climatic conditions and perform better in high temperature and water scarcity. He expressed his pleasure on the participation of faculty and students in a large number in the plantation event.–Staff Reporter

He also distributed saplings to the students and planted one in the lawn of faculty of education. On this occasion, it was briefed that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has grown 42,000 trees during last three years including four orchids of pomegranate, falsa, mango and jaman while 182 acres barren land has been reclaimed and converted into lawns. After the ceremony, faculty members and students planted saplings in faculty lawns, agriculture farms, boulevards and cricket stadium area.